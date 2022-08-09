Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO – Get Rating) were up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 172,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 79,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

The company has a market cap of $110.19 million and a PE ratio of 11.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18.

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

