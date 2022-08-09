Aeron Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,228.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (ARNX) traded 64.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Aeron coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $1,228.00 and $98,692.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aeron has traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,209.61 or 1.00011587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00037972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00129064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00063687 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero.

Buying and Selling Aeron

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

