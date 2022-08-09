Aeternity (AE) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0930 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $32.58 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins and its circulating supply is 350,441,940 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com.

Aeternity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

