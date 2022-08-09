Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in Aflac by 3.3% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 24,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 38,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,907. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AFL opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.84.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

