Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.14.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $29.38 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5482.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 141,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,767 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 295.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

