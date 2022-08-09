AGT Food and Ingredients (TSE:AGT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (TSE:AGT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$18.07 and last traded at C$17.99. 228,393 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 87,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.95.

AGT Food and Ingredients Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$436.02 million and a PE ratio of -8.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.99.

About AGT Food and Ingredients

(Get Rating)

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc produces and exports pulses, staple foods, and food ingredients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pulse and Grain Processing; Bulk Handling and Distribution; and Food Ingredients and Packaged Foods. The company offers lentils, peas, chickpeas, beans, popcorn, canary seed, flax, and other specialty seeds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGT Food and Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGT Food and Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.