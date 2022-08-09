Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.19 Million

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $147,045.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,785.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,771.97 or 0.07449685 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00159012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00020168 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00262462 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.18 or 0.00702843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00603326 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005672 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

