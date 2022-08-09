Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €1.85 by UBS Group

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €1.85 ($1.89) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.50 ($1.53) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.87) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €1.70 ($1.73) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, June 6th. HSBC set a €1.20 ($1.22) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €1.10 ($1.12) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Air France-KLM Price Performance

Shares of Air France-KLM stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €1.54 ($1.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,210,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($7.02) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($14.95). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €3.02.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

