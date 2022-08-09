Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 506.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.20.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE APD opened at $261.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.29.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

