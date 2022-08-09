Air T, Inc. (AIRTP) to Issue Dividend of $0.50 on August 15th

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.
Air T Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Air T stock opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. Air T has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24.
Air T Company Profile
