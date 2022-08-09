Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.73. Approximately 2,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 144,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKYA. TheStreet raised Akoya Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research set a $18.00 price target on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $619.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 86.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKYA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $7,487,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 22.1% during the first quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 2,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after buying an additional 377,861 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $2,224,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 216.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 38,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

