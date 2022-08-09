Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $294.00 at Citigroup

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup to $294.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.39% from the company’s previous close.

ALB has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.05.

Albemarle Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.82, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.98. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

