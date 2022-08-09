Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 282 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHA stock opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81.
About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.