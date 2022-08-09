Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 282 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.