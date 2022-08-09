Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 3,150 Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $773,000.

JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Stock Performance

JPHY opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $56.51.

