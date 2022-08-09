Albion Financial Group UT Boosts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $2,785,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $407.00 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $695.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.08 and a 200 day moving average of $441.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.
