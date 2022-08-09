Albion Financial Group UT Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53. The company has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

