Albion Financial Group UT Sells 38 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $44,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $352.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.54. The company has a market capitalization of $340.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.55.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

