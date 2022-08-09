Albion Financial Group UT Trims Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,048 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,353,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,497,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,880 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,984 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.