Alchemy Pay (ACH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $79.37 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $79.37 million and $25.77 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,919,621,586 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

