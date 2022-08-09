Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $78.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.78 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Allbirds Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allbirds

In other news, CEO Timothy O. Brown purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Allbirds during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Allbirds during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIRD shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush began coverage on Allbirds in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Allbirds from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Featured Articles

