Alliance Global Partners Increases Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Price Target to $8.50

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

Rimini Street Price Performance

Rimini Street stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. 11,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,137. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $476.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. Rimini Street has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rimini Street

In other news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $156,867.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,048 shares in the company, valued at $827,817.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rimini Street news, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 5,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $30,537.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,589 shares in the company, valued at $423,193.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $156,867.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,546 shares of company stock worth $384,333 over the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rimini Street

Rimini Street Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,540,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,737,000 after buying an additional 186,079 shares during the period. Conifer Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 2,336,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after buying an additional 1,137,290 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Rimini Street by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,156,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 60,751 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in Rimini Street by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 1,891,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.