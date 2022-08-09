Alliance Global Partners Increases Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Price Target to $8.50

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.
Rimini Street Price Performance
Rimini Street stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. 11,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,137. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $476.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. Rimini Street has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $11.52.
Insider Transactions at Rimini Street
In other news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $156,867.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,048 shares in the company, valued at $827,817.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rimini Street news, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 5,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $30,537.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,589 shares in the company, valued at $423,193.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $156,867.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,546 shares of company stock worth $384,333 over the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Rimini Street
Rimini Street Company Profile
Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rimini Street (RMNI)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.