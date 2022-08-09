Alliance Global Partners Lowers Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Price Target to $13.00

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 160.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Priority Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRTH traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.99. 1,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,464. The company has a market cap of $387.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.12. Priority Technology has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Priority Technology

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $153.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.54 million. Priority Technology had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Priority Technology will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Priority Technology news, Director Stephen W. Hipp acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $31,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTH. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Priority Technology by 57.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Priority Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Priority Technology by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.