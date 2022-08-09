Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPIGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AHPI opened at $2.52 on Friday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -3.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 6.68%.

Institutional Trading of Allied Healthcare Products

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPIGet Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Allied Healthcare Products

(Get Rating)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.