Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AHPI opened at $2.52 on Friday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -3.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50.
Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 6.68%.
Institutional Trading of Allied Healthcare Products
About Allied Healthcare Products
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.
Further Reading
