Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AHPI opened at $2.52 on Friday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -3.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 6.68%.

Institutional Trading of Allied Healthcare Products

About Allied Healthcare Products

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Rating)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.