Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given New $252.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to $252.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.29.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.29. 20,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,547. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.68. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $231.53.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $4,382,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

