Alpaca Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $39.66 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $39.66 million and $6.83 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 155.8% against the dollar and now trades at $453.24 or 0.01902727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014757 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance.

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

