Alpha Coin Reaches Market Cap of $16,372.86 (APC)

Alpha Coin (APC) traded 1,221.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Alpha Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 881.7% against the dollar. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $16,372.86 and approximately $7.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,389.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.54 or 0.00588023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00259818 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017005 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002418 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

APC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

