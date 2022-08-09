Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.00 million-$194.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.67 million. Alteryx also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.56–$0.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.74. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $81.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 48.42% and a negative return on equity of 75.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AYX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

