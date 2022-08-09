Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MO. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.22 on Friday. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

