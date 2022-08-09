Altus Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DCP traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $32.73. 4,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.84. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63.

DCP Midstream Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.