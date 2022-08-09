Altus Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.80.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $6.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $488.78. 13,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,729. The firm has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 543.90, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total transaction of $3,074,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,510 shares of company stock valued at $15,196,656 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.