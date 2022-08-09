Altus Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 129,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,751,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,397,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.81. 19,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $171.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.14 and a 200 day moving average of $194.06.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

