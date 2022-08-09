Altus Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 993 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 89,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $7.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.24. The stock had a trading volume of 661,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,132,296. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $425.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.24.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

