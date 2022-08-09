Altus Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,314,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $14,249,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.32. 1,002,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,072,488. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.