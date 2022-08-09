Altus Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $461,694,000 after acquiring an additional 578,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,263,000 after acquiring an additional 498,045 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 468,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,753,000 after acquiring an additional 385,390 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.4 %

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.65. 29,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,392. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $234.68. The company has a market capitalization of $131.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.62.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

