Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Issues Earnings Results

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.03, RTT News reports. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $49,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,254.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,550 shares in the company, valued at $116,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Claude Leblanc purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $162,245. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

