Ambrosus Trading Down 16.8% This Week (AMB)

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Ambrosus has a market cap of $6.15 million and $465,309.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ambrosus Coin Profile

Ambrosus is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 783,309,111 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

