American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 7.26%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 520.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 46,076 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 59.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

