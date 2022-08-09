American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Evercore ISI

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to $39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.68.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.1 %

AMH traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,178. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

