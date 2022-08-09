American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Lowered by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up 1.5% of DCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.77. 94,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,785. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.20.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIG. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.