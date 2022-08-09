American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.31–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.10 million-$148.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.24 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of APEI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.66. 28,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,203. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $295.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). American Public Education had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $154.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Public Education by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

