American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 194,950 shares.The stock last traded at $18.48 and had previously closed at $24.17.
American Vanguard Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $600.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.79.
American Vanguard Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.
Insider Activity at American Vanguard
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Vanguard
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 41,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.
American Vanguard Company Profile
American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.
Featured Articles
