Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.40.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE COLD opened at $31.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -519.67, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $37.78.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,466.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,846,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,803,000 after buying an additional 4,932,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,839,000 after acquiring an additional 365,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,692 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,178 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,362,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,477 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

