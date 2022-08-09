Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Reduced by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 72.0% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 35.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,540,000 after buying an additional 93,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $271.13. 3,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,850. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.01%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.