AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.36-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.46-$5.54 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.13.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.35 and its 200-day moving average is $124.21. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

AMETEK declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AMETEK by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

