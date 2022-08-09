Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,009 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 2.0% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $24,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $248.36. 15,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,080. The company has a market cap of $132.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.11. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

