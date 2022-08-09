Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Increased by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 30,040 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 4.4% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $67,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Amgen by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 905.2% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Amgen by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.11. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

