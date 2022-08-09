Amon Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (AMN)

Amon (AMN) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Amon has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Amon has a total market capitalization of $118,967.36 and $173.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,065.47 or 0.99936346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00037152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00128710 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00064137 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

AMN is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official website is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amon

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.