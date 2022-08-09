Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stake Increased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of APH traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.68. 18,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,091. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.97%.
Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.
