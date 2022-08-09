Ampleforth Trading Up 10.7% This Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Ampleforth has a market cap of $59.92 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00006193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,066.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00037691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00128668 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00064080 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 42,073,372 coins and its circulating supply is 41,949,173 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.