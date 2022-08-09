Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.56. 40,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,448,031. The firm has a market cap of $163.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,618 shares of company stock worth $13,329,800. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

